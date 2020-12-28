Russia’s prison service tells Navalny to appear or face jail

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s federal penitentiary service has given top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny one day to report to its office or face imprisonment. Navalny is convalescing in Germany after his August poisoning with a nerve agent, which he has blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have denied their involvement. The Federal Penitentiary Service issued a statement Monday saying that an article by doctors from Berlin’s Charite hospital and published in medical journal The Lancet indicated that Navalny has fully recuperated. Navalny’s lawyer tweeted that the agency told the politician to show up at its office on Tuesday morning. Navalny scoffed at the demand.