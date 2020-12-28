Slight shifts, but winter storm still on track

Dry Monday

We were dry on Monday which was a nice little break in the action. Highs in the afternoon generally reached the 20s, with upper 20s in La Crosse. We have a cold front located just off to our north and west and will push through overnight dropping our temperatures a bit. I am expecting lows near 10 in La Crosse, with others seeing single digits. Those wind chills will be in the single digits for most to start our Tuesday.

Winter Storm Impacts

A winter storm is still looking likely for the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. Timing into the Coulee Region for snow to push in is looking after 3 PM or so. We will stay on the northern side of the low, meaning our precipitation type should stay all snow. There was a slight shift over the last 24 hours to keep the heaviest band of snow JUST off to our south, generally across NE Iowa and SW Wisconsin. I think the bulk of the snow is going to fall between 3 PM and 12 AM Wednesday, with some snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour at times. Generally, my Monday afternoon thoughts are for slightly lower totals, 3"-6" along and north of I-90 with 5"-8" for viewers to the south of La Crosse. Since our temperatures will be on the warmer end, we will likely see a heavy wet snow. **FORECAST WILL CONTINUE TO CHANGE OVER NEXT 24 HOURS** that is just the nature of a large storm system like this one that hasn't even formed yet.

Rest of the Forecast

The rest of the forecast looks to be pretty dry minus the chance for some snow on New Years Day (Friday). Right now, details aren't clear but some could pick up some more measurable snow that day. Highs stick in the upper 20s for most of the week, with low to mid 30s by Sunday and next Monday.

Download our Stormtracker 19 Weather App in the App Store or on Google Play for Android phones. It is a GREAT resource. I will talk more details about the storm coming up tonight on WXOW.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears