Snowy grounds to end December with several snow chances this week

Yesterday’s snowfall totaled up to 4 inches for the Coulee Region. This has helped to bring a white end to December. Yet, there are still four more days of December left and there is a chance for more snow to fall.

There could be a few snow showers today with a passing cold front. But it will still be fairly quiet as the sunshine will break from the clouds to help clear up the roads. Highs will stay seasonal in the 20s.

Overnight clear skies will bring a brisk start tomorrow in the single digits. But, clear skies will not last. Cloud cover will quickly return tomorrow around sunrise to bring a gloomy Tuesday in the 20s. As the daytime forecast remains quiet, a winter storm will be brewing to the west.

Last week a winter storm affected much of Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. Then next winter storm has been taking aim at southern Wisconsin. But, the certainty of where the winter storm will move through is still unclear. But the track is close to the Coulee Region which will keep the region on alert through tomorrow.

Snow is expected to start after sunset and fall through sunrise. In that time period, several inches of snow is possible with a wintry mix. Then this will create difficult travel into Wednesday morning. Stay up to date with this forecast as changes and updates will come through the next 24 hours.

There are more chances for snowfall after Tuesday's night system. So the travel troubles will continue past Wednesday morning.

Winter Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: Moderate Impacts Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jackson, Monroe, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Wabasha, Winona, Houston, and Fillmore counties. This Advisory will go into effect tomorrow at noon through Wednesday at noon. This region will have the potential for 3 to 5 inches of snowfall.

Winter Storm Watch: Higher Impacts Possible

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Vernon, Richland, Crawford, Winneshiek, and Allamakee counties. This Watch will go into effect tomorrow at noon through Wednesday at noon. This region will have the potential for 5 to 7 inches of snowfall.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett