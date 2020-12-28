Winter Storm Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Howard County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday. Snow is expected to

begin during the afternoon and become heavy by the evening

commute in most areas.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning

commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&