Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

2:31 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Winona

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winona County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa
and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday
morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

