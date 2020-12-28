Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Jackson County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact Wednesday morning’s commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&