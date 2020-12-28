Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 19 more dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 82 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Nineteen more people have died as of Monday from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 82 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,088 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up seven from the day prior.

Of those, 239 are in the ICU, no change from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 1,335 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 3,836 negative cases.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 19 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,711 (1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 438,394, or 92.9 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 34 people are hospitalized, an increase of one since the last update, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Three of the cases are in intensive care, up one from the day before.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

La Crosse County reported 36 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 2

2 10-19: 4

4 20-29: 8

8 30-39: 7

7 40-49: 3

3 50-59: 2

2 60-69: 6

6 70-79: 1

1 80-89: 2

2 90+: 1

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 964 (+5) 7 3.86 Crawford 1,539 (+4) 12 3.43 Grant 4,040 (+13) 77 10.57 Jackson 2,327 (+3) 16 13.14 La Crosse 9,867 (+36) 55 41.57 Monroe 3,385 (+10) 23 18.43 Trempealeau 2,916 (+12) 28 9.43 Vernon 1,489 (+6) 28 10.71

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

