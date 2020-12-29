Last call for La Crosse Bar and Restaurant Relief fundraiser

LA CROSSE, Wis.(WXOW)- With $25,000+ dollars raised the La Crosse Bar & Restaurant Relief Fund is approaching their fundraising deadline of Dec. 31.

Back in March, Pearl Street Brewery and Sprout for Kids teamed up to respond to the COVID-19 shutdown of many businesses. The brewery owners, Tami Plourde and Joe Katchever, created the fund with 100% of proceeds going to help local bars and restaurants.

The fund is asking for the community's help, however. To donate online head to the donation page. Checks can be mailed to Sprout For Kids Foundation (501c3) at 1401 Saint Andrew Street La Crosse, WI 54603.

The Sprout for Kids Foundation is a nonprofit that will give out relief funds in $5,000 increments. To apply for a grant, visit the application window from January 15-31, 2021.

Besides these grants, The Sprout for Kids Foundation has helped such businesses as Habitat for Humanity, The Boys and Girls Club, Hunger Task Force, Valley View Rotary, Rotary After Hours, Joe Was Just Joe Foundation, Kiwanis, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Kane Street Community Garden, The North La Crosse Business Association, New Horizons and many more.

Find more information on the fund and The Sprout for Kids Foundation by clicking here.