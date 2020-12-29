EXPLAINER: Brexit ends Britons’ right to live and work in EU

LONDON (AP) — So far, the realities of Brexit have not been felt by the large majority of the British people because the country has abided by the rules of the European Union since it left the bloc earlier this year. That’s all set to change on Jan. 1. That’s when Britain embarks on its new more-distant relationship with the EU after nearly five decades of closer economic, cultural and social integration. There are very practical things that will dramatically change for individuals from both sides of the English Channel. Most prominently, the freedom of movement, which allowed anyone in Britain to go live and work anywhere in the EU — and vice versa — will end.