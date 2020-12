GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Holmen Vikings kicked off their season with a 50-43 win over the G-E-T Redhawks on Tuesday night.

Marissa Baker led the way for the Vikings with 14 points. Kaylin Metzer and Emily Porath added 9 for Holmen. For G-E-T, Lindsey Lettner had 14 points.