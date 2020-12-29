Indiana man gets 115 years for killing prof, wounding wife

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to 115 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a college professor and seriously wounding the professor’s wife during a 2011 home invasion. An Elkhart Circuit Court judge sentenced 25-year-old Winston Corbett on Monday. Corbett was convicted in November of murder and attempted murder. Corbett was 16 when he fatally stabbed James Miller in a late-night attack at Miller’s home in Goshen. Linda Miller survived, but was stabbed 23 times. The Elkhart Truth reports that prosecutors say Miller died after he came to his wife’s aid. Corbett indicated that he will appeal.