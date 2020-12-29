Kent State shooting survivor Alan Canfora dies at 71

Alan Canfora, who was wounded in the 1970 shootings at Kent State University, has died at age 71. The Akron Beacon Journal reports that Alan Canfora’s sister posted on Facebook that he died Dec. 20 at home from an illness unrelated to COVID-19. Canfora was a junior when he joined the Vietnam War protests at Kent State. National Guardsmen opened fire and killed four students in what became a turning of the tide in public opposition to the war. Canfora was shot in the right wrist. He went on to serve as a county elections commissioner, local Democratic Party leader and director of the Akron Law Library.