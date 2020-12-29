Lebanese PM slams ‘diabolical’ move to charge him over blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister says he was shocked to learn he was being charged with negligence in the Aug. 4 port explosion, saying he did his utmost duty during his brief tenure, during which he learned about dangerous chemicals stored at the port. In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Hassan Diab described being singled out and charged while others knew more, calling it “diabolical.” He insisted the investigating judge must go through parliament to question him further, now that he has been charged. Lebanon’s prosecutor investigating last summer’s horrific explosion filed charges against Diab and three former ministers.