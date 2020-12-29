Major winter storm moves in.

Major winter storm in progress…

A strong low pressure system is moving into the area for tonight. Heavy snow is spreading eastward through the region and roads will quickly become slippery. As much as 10 inches of snow could fall in the southern part of our viewing area. Places like Prairie Du Chien in Crawford County into Richland County will see the heaviest accumulation. Further north lesser amounts will fall.

Winter weather alerts in effect…

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southeastern Minnesota into La Crosse, Monroe, Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson Counties for 3 to 5 inches of snow and slippery roads until 9 am tomorrow(Wednesday). A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Winneshiek, Allamakee, Vernon, Crawford and Richland Counties until 9 am(Wednesday) for as much as 6” to 10” of snow. Roads will be treacherous, even dangerous.

Cloudy Wednesday…

Westerly winds will dry us out for Wednesday and Thursday, but another system may bring more snow on New Years Day. We will keep you informed on possible snowfall as we approach the holiday. Temperatures will moderate a bit for the start of 2021.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden