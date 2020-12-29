Milwaukee County Zoo set to host annual Frosty Free Week

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW)- In an effort to thank visitors for their continued support, the Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting its annual Frosty Free Week.

During the week of December 26 through December 31, all visitors receive free admission into the zoo from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Attendees will still be required to pay regular parking and concession fees.

The 190 acre zoo features several year-round attractions visitors can see during Frosty Free Week, including seven year old snow leopard, Milja. Like all snow leopards, Milja has special adaptations to help her withstand cold winter temperatures. For example, Milja uses her enlarged nasal cavity to warm air before taking it into her lungs.

Visitors can also watch the zoo's playful North American river otters as they slip and slide in the Wisconsin winter. The otters' thick fur helps keep them warm, allowing them to continue to be active even in cold temperatures.

All those interested in seeing these animals and more at Frosty Free Week must register in advance on the Milwaukee County Zoo website. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, capacity at the event is limited. For further information about Frosty Free Week, contact the Zoo’s Marketing and Communications Division at 414-256-5466.