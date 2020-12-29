Police: Suspect in officer shooting nabbed in West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a man who police say was handcuffed when he allegedly shot a Pennsylvania police officer three times with a gun police didn’t know he had was captured in West Virginia after more than a week on the run. Allegheny County police say federal marshals arrested 22-year-old Koby Lee Francis of McKeesport shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in Clarksburg, West Virginia. He will be held awaiting extradition. Authorities said earlier that he had been arrested after allegedly violating a protection from abuse order before the Dec. 20 gunfire and escape. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.