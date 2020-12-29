Prepare your shovels, a winter storm tracks in today

Ahead of the next winter storm, cloud cover has started to spread across Wisconsin. Most of the daytime will be quiet under cloud cover as highs climb to the mid-20s. Your winter driving skills will need to be turned on for the evening commute.

Snowfall will spread across the Coulee Region from 3 to 6 pm. This is prime commute time, which will make travel more difficult. Snowfall rates could near 1" per hour and that will quickly deteriorate road conditions. Make sure to slow down once roads start to become snow-covered. Any evening travel plans may want to be delayed or canceled until roads can clear up tomorrow.

Snowfall will taper off after midnight. In areas south of I-90, warm temperatures could lead to freezing rain as the system ends. This will slicken up roads while plows are out clearing them. So even with snow ending before the morning commute, the roads could still be very slippery.

As for totals, it will be a general 3 to 6 inches for the Coulee Region. Totals could near 8 inches towards the Wisconsin River. Those to the north of I-90 will stay closer to 3 inches.

Wednesday into Thursday, a few flurries might shake out of passing clouds. But today’s snowfall will be the last of it for 2020. Temperatures will stay very seasonal with peeks of sunshine.

The first day of the New Year will bring another snow chance. This will be a quick-moving system but could bring a few inches of snowfall. More details will become clear on this system once we move out of today’s winter storm.

National Weather Service Winter Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: Moderate Impacts

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jackson, Monroe, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Wabasha, Winona, Houston, and Fillmore counties. This Advisory will go into effect at noon through Wednesday at noon. This region will have the potential for 3 to 7 inches of snowfall. Slick and slippery travel will be likely this evening.

Winter Storm Warning: Higher Impacts

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Vernon, Richland, Crawford, Winneshiek, and Allamakee counties. This Watch will go into effect at noon through Wednesday at noon. This region will have the potential for 6 to 10 inches of snowfall. A glaze of ice is possible with this system, which will lead to difficult and dangerous travel through tomorrow morning.

Happy shoveling!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett

It is recommended that you plan for extra time to reach your destination if you have to travel. Make sure you pack an emergency kit for your vehicle.

