Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) The Onalaska boys basketball team opened their 2020-2021 season with an easy 67-26 win over Reedsburg Tuesday afternoon.

The Hilltoppers, ranked 5th in the State in Div. 2 in the latest coaches poll, began the game on a 20-2 run and never looked back.

Victor Desmond had 14 points to lead the way followed by Isaac Skemp with 12 and Sam Kick with 11.