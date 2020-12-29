Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 59, Amherst 53
Antigo 60, Lakeland 58
Appleton North 59, Ashwaubenon 58
Beaver Dam 79, Oshkosh North 75
Brillion 61, Denmark 41
Brookfield Central 67, Oak Creek 57
Cadott 52, Osseo-Fairchild 50
Colby 80, Abbotsford 67
Darlington 69, Royall 26
Eau Claire Memorial 55, Marshfield 48
Edgerton 92, Belleville 54
Elk Mound 49, Stanley-Boyd 36
Elmwood/Plum City 72, Independence 47
Fennimore 71, Hillsboro 43
Freedom 75, Rhinelander 41
Gilmanton 68, Cornell 39
Greendale 74, Port Washington 60
Holmen 62, Mauston 40
Johnson Creek 77, Montello 50
Kaukauna 96, Pius XI Catholic 78
Kettle Moraine 56, Catholic Memorial 47
Kiel 77, Manitowoc Lutheran 61
Ladysmith 71, Lake Holcombe 54
Lake Country Lutheran 48, Lakeside Lutheran 36
Lake Mills 68, Jefferson 48
Lancaster 68, Potosi 48
Luther 63, Lincoln 13
Marathon 63, Cameron 61
Martin Luther 105, Brookfield Academy 52
McDonell Central 54, Regis 53
Medford Area 64, Edgar 41
Menomonee Falls 79, Kimberly 62
Mosinee 62, Altoona 53
New Berlin Eisenhower 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53
New Berlin West 66, Waukesha North 53
New Glarus 67, Brodhead 61, OT
New London 73, Hortonville 59
North Fond du Lac 57, Oakfield 36
Northwestern 82, Hurley 70
Onalaska 67, Reedsburg Area 26
Racine St. Catherine’s 82, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 26
Randolph 62, Princeton 48
Reedsville 56, Coleman 50
River Falls 84, New Richmond 52
Somerset 66, Glenwood City 42
Spencer 65, Gilman 36
Tomah 51, Menomonie 45
Two Rivers 57, Kohler 54
Valders 67, Sheboygan Falls 51
Waterford 66, Shoreland Lutheran 58
Whitnall 71, Slinger 42
Wisconsin Dells 56, Westfield Area 45
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Bangor 48
Wrightstown 81, Luxemburg-Casco 71
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burlington vs. Kenosha Tremper, ccd.
Catholic Central vs. Brown Deer, ccd.
De Pere vs. West Bend East, ccd.
Deerfield vs. Monticello, ccd.
Frederic vs. Washburn, ccd.
Gillett vs. Goodman/Pembine, ccd.
Kickapoo vs. De Soto, ppd.
McFarland vs. Sauk Prairie, ccd.
Milw. Bay View vs. Sun Prairie, ccd.
Neenah vs. Hudson, ppd.
Solon Springs vs. Drummond, ccd.
Stevens Point vs. Eau Claire North, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 60, Amherst 59
Altoona 48, Elk Mound 40
Appleton West 46, Oshkosh North 38
Arcadia 66, Fall Creek 50
Argyle 58, Benton 37
Auburndale 56, Mosinee 54
Beaver Dam 60, South Milwaukee 18
Brillion 61, Denmark 41
Cambridge 54, Dodgeland 39
Catholic Memorial 86, West Allis Nathan Hale 51
Crandon 40, Suring 35
Evansville 37, Big Foot 31
Fennimore 59, Southwestern 41
Florence 49, Goodman/Pembine 9
Freedom 73, Marinette 14
Germantown 93, Mukwonago 57
Gillett 64, Oconto 49
Gilmanton 55, Cornell 38
Heritage Christian 47, Williams Bay 41
Holmen 50, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42
Hortonville 78, Appleton North 39
Howards Grove 63, West Bend West 34
Iola-Scandinavia 53, Pacelli 38
Kewaunee 73, Sevastopol 31
Kimberly 77, Appleton East 57
La Farge 64, Weston 39
Laona-Wabeno 55, Menominee Indian 17
Marshall 69, Waupun 62
Martin Luther 74, The Prairie School 41
Merrill 49, Marshfield 48
North Fond du Lac 56, Oakfield 42
Oshkosh West 53, Fond du Lac 51
Osseo-Fairchild 48, Cadott 46
Peshtigo 53, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 43
Potosi/Cassville 62, Cuba City 35
Randolph 52, Markesan 31
Random Lake 59, Sheboygan Falls 23
Reedsburg Area 58, Watertown 37
Rhinelander 49, Assumption 46
River Ridge 42, Iowa-Grant 29
Roncalli 50, Reedsville 30
Saint Thomas More 57, Cudahy 38
Sauk Prairie 59, River Valley 11
Solon Springs 45, Drummond 44
Somerset 49, River Falls 39
South Shore 56, Butternut 18
Three Lakes 62, Lakeland 60
Valders 55, Luxemburg-Casco 49
Waukesha South 45, Wisconsin Lutheran 33
Whitewater 52, Clinton 51
Winneconne 61, Omro 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Janesville Parker vs. Monroe, ccd.
Wausau East vs. Rice Lake, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/