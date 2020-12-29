Twins sign reliever Robles to $2 million, 1-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have signed right-handed reliever Hansel Robles to a $2 million, one-year deal. The Twins announced the signing Tuesday, bringing in a former closer who struggled through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The 30-year-old Robles had 23 saves and a 2.48 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 but couldn’t replicate that success last season. He lost some zip on his fastball and posted a 10.26 ERA in 18 games in 2020, and the Angels declined to offer him a contract for the 2021 season, granting him free agency instead.