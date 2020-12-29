US Park Service says New Mexico tasing case is under review

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The National Park Service says it’s investigating an incident in which a visitor was tased by a ranger at Petroglyph National Monument in New Mexico. Darrell House was stopped by the ranger for walking off trail in a closed area. Video taken by House shows the ranger asking for his identification and House declining. He insisted he hadn’t done anything wrong. In his post, House says the use of force was uncalled for. House identified himself as Navajo and Oneida and said he goes to the monument to pray. Regional park officials say the case has been referred to the agency’s internal affairs unit for review.