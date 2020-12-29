White House wins ruling on disclosing health care prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled in favor of the Trump administration’s plan to require hospitals and insurers to disclose the actual prices for common tests and procedures. The White House praised the judge’s decision Tuesday to reject the American Hospital Association’s challenge to the plan. The rule mandating that hospitals disclose their privately negotiated charges with commercial health insurers is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2021. The hospital association says disclosing privately negotiated rates does nothing to really help patients understand what they will actually pay for treatment. The association says the rule will confuse patients and impose costs on care providers at a time when scarce resources are needed to fight COVID-19.