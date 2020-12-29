Winter storm impacts the region today

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Travel becomes a challenge as a winter storm moves into the region Tuesday afternoon.

Anywhere from two to seven inches of snow is expected depending on where you live. The News 19 StormTracker Forecast Team said that to the north of I-90, about two inches of snow should fall. Heading further south, snow totals increase.

The snow should start early Tuesday afternoon and continue through the evening until about midnight. The heaviest snowfall comes between 3-6 p.m. with rates up to an inch per hour in some places.

As the snow starts to pile up, road conditions will deteriorate and make for a tough after-work commute.

With the snow, La Crosse's alternate side parking rules are back in effect

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jackson, Monroe, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Wabasha, Winona, Houston, and Fillmore counties. This Advisory goes into effect at noon through Wednesday at noon. This region has the potential for 3 to 7 inches of snowfall. Slick and slippery travel is likely this evening.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Vernon, Richland, Crawford, Winneshiek, and Allamakee counties. This warning goes into effect from noon through Wednesday at noon. This region has the potential for 6 to 10 inches of snowfall. A glaze of ice is possible with this system, which will lead to difficult and dangerous travel through tomorrow morning.

It is recommended that you plan for extra time to reach your destination if you have to travel. Make sure you pack an emergency kit for your vehicle.

