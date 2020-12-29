Winter Storm: what you need to know about travel

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The snow began around three p.m. on Tuesday accumulating quickly on the ground. The national weather service said this storm will move fast which means snow accumulation will be rapid and the roads will be impacted immediately making for difficult travel.

Donna Dubberke, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, said that once the snow began, it likely would move in and out pretty fast leaving around three to five inches of fresh snow on the ground across the region.

She explained that this would be a pretty typical winter storm and everyone should take necessary precautions. She predicted the heaviest snowfall would be from five to ten p.m. on Tuesday evening.

State Trooper Troy Christianson said with the weather picking up around this time of year, it is important that drivers stay prepared. He explained that driving distracted in bad conditions could be devastating and everyone should make sure to wear their seat belt.

Both Christianson and Dubberke said that if you can delay travel until tomorrow to do so because of the road conditions. Dubberke explained that although the roads may not be perfectly clear by morning, they will definitely be better than current conditions.

If you must travel, they say do so very, very slowly and allow extra time to get to your destination. They recommend packing a winter safety kit in case you run into trouble and it's always good to have extra supplies in your car.