Wisconsin bracing for strong winter storm, heavy snow

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin is bracing for a strong winter storm that could dump anywhere from 3 to 10 inches of snow across the state. The highest snowfall amounts are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon in the southwest part of the state. Winter weather warnings and advisories cover nearly all of Wisconsin and portions of neighboring states as a strong winter storm is expected in the region Tuesday into Wednesday. A winter weather advisory for 3 to 6 inches of snow is in effect for metro Milwaukee. Weather Service meteorologist Chris Stumpf says the storm should bring the “first good shot of snow” this season.