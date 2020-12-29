Woman given 22 years for inciting 2018 mob killing of 2 men

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A woman in central Mexico has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting the 2018 mob killing of two men. Convictions for such mob crimes are rare in Mexico, but in this case prosecutors in central Puebla state had evidence. The woman, identified under Mexican law only by her first name of Agustina, apparently collected money to hire a vehicle with a loudspeaker to go around the village of Acatlan and urge people to come and help kill the men. The two were beaten and burned after someone claimed they were kidnappers. Prosecutors said they were innocent farmers.