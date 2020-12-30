2020 Recap: A look back at 10 months of the COVID-19 global pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse county saw its first positive COVID-19 case on March 18 and since that day it upended life for everyone in the community.

The first cases in La Crosse county were not lethal.

"These individuals are not hospitalized they are at home and they are not very severely ill," La Crosse County health director Jen Rombalski said. "This is a virus that is spread by droplets which means when someone is coughing they expel those droplets into the air. If I'm within six feet of someone who does that I would potentially be exposed because it's in my air space."

Soon after that local colleges closed and high schools followed suit.

"The week after spring break we will cancel all in-person classes," UW-La Crosse chancellor Joe Gow said.

"We're just proactive that we're talking about it and then in the event that we would have an issue with the COVID-19 here in our area then at least we know that we're doing what we're supposed to be doing," West Salem school district nurse Beth Clements said.

Governor Tony Evers placed the state under a Safer-At-Home-Order until May 25, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled it unlawful and overturned it on May 13--opening the state.

Some businesses stayed closed while others opened.

"I've got the mask and you can only do so much and if you're going to get it you're going to get it," Dewey's Side Street Saloon owner Jeff Connelly said after his bar re-opened on May 13.

There were more than 660 positive COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County by late summer. On July 27, the La Crosse County Health Department confirmed that the first person in in the county had died with symptoms linked to the disease.

In mid-September UW-La Crosse and Viterbo students returned to campus. By then, over 2,550 tested positive overall since March.

Hospital beds began filling up.

"I've seen patients die," Mayo Clinic Health System COVID unit nurse Gudrun Jobe said. "And it's not just the patient we're dealing with the patient's families too and their heartbreak is at times our heartbreak."

"It's a very tough battle," Onalaska Care Center nurse manager Kia Van said. "You know we're still fighting it daily. Not just here when we walk through the doors but also at home in the community."

Emergency use vaccines were approved on December 15 and one week later La Crosse frontline workers began receiving it.

"It's people in the ICU dedicated COVID-19 floors, surgeons, ER doctors and patient care," Mayo Clinic Health System primary care administrator Brad Weber said. "Those people that are face-to-face with the sickest they get to go first."

Looking ahead to 2021 health experts said it is a glimmer of hope after 10 brutal months.