Another chance of snow Friday

Storm system is moving away…

Snow fell on the area last night and today, and the heaviest fell south and east of La Crosse. Prairie Du Chien picked up 4 inches of new snow. The main band fell well to the southeast of our area.

Cold night ahead…

After a seasonal Wednesday, a cold night lies in wait. Readings will fall into the single digits to near 10 degrees which is nearly normal for late December. Highs today were mainly in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Snow possible Friday…

A fairly powerful weather system will track across the middle Mississippi Valley for Friday. It will be moving quickly, and could produce some snow for the News 19 viewing area on Friday and Friday night. The heaviest snow will stay to the southeast of the La Crosse area, but there are still uncertainties in the snow forecast. Stay tuned.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden