AP sources: Star Vikings RB Cook absent after father’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Running back Dalvin Cook is not with the Minnesota Vikings this week due to the death of his father. Two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed that Cook went home to Miami to be with his family after the unexpected passing. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce a reason for his absence. The Vikings visit Detroit on Sunday. Both teams are eliminated from contention for the playoffs. Cook would not have enough time to clear COVID-19 protocols in order to be allowed to play. He was picked for a second straight Pro Bowl.