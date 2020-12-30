Dry ending to the year but all is not calm

Yesterday’s snowfall dried out quickly into the evening and left the region with a general 2 to 4 inches. Plows have been working hard overnight but a few side and rural roads will be slick this morning.

As the snow system wraps out the Upper Midwest, winds will pick up the pace. Winds will have the potential to gust up to 30 mph today. This will bring a chill to the air with the lack of sunshine. Feel-like temperatures will stay in the teens and single digits. Temperatures throughout the day will be steady in the upper 20s.

Overnight skies will gradually clear to allow for lows to fall into the single digits. The day may start with patchy fog and frost. Then the last day of 2020 will bring mostly sunny skies with seasonal temperatures. Enjoy and have a safe New Year’s Eve!

Then we’ll ring in the New Year with another chance at snowfall. Yet, this system slide to the southeast of Wisconsin. This system will need to be monitored on how far north it will track. More details will be ironed out over the next 48 hours.

Have a great new year!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett