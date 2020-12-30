Germany set for longer lockdown as death figures spike

BERLIN (AP) — German officials are making clear they won’t be able to relax lockdown restrictions in early January as the country recorded more than 1,000 deaths in a day for the first time. That figure was likely swollen by delayed reporting but underlined the severity of the situation. Germany, the European Union’s most populous country, tightened restrictions on Dec. 16, shutting nonessential shops and schools. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states will consult Tuesday on how to proceed. The 1,129 deaths reported to Germany’s national disease control center over the past 24 hours exceeded the previous record set a week ago of 962.