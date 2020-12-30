Honduras investigates murders of 2 indigenous leaders

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduran authorities are investigating the murders of two Indigenous activists killed in separate incidents over the weekend. Félix Vásquez of the Lenca Indigenous group was shot by masked men in front of relatives Saturday in his home in Santiago de Puringla. On Sunday, Jose Adán Medina was found shot to death in a remote location in the community of El Volcan, also in western Honduras. Medina was a member of the Tolupan group. Vásquez was seeking a nomination for congress for the opposition Libre party. He had fought hydroelectric projects and land abuses for years.