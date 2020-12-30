How long term care facility vaccinations impact residents and their families

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - For a long nearly ten months, long term care facility residents have been kept from their families and the outside world but with the vaccine arriving, they are beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Hillview Nursing Home in La Crosse has been closed to the public since the pandemic began.

"Since March of 2020, long term care facilities have had to restrict visitors from entering facilities including family members, spouses, and loved ones," said Doctor Elizabeth Cogbill, a geriatric physician. "The idea behind that is we want to protect these very vulnerable residents from contracting COVID, but the downside of that is they can't see their loved ones and their family."

After a long wait, the vaccine has finally arrived. The facility will be receiving the Moderna vaccine from Walgreens on January 5 at 9 a.m. in the Hillview main dining room and the second dose will come 28 days after that.

"I think this is the first big step to a solution or moving forward on advancements with COVID," said Kelly Kramer, the nursing home administrator.

"This vaccine truly is a critical piece of the puzzle for coming out of this pandemic and in addition to following those measures we all know about and we all talk about, receiving the vaccine when it's your time has the potential to make a huge impact on those around you," said Dr. Cogbill.

Kramer said that they have 176 staff members and 125 have agreed to receive the vaccine along with 77 out of 78 residents. She explained that their pharmacist from Walgreen's will go room to room to vaccinate residents individually.

She said their staff, residents, and family members of residents have been very receptive to the idea of receiving the vaccine. It has been a long haul and they are searching for change and advancements.

"It's not just our residents that are feeling it, but our families, and our workers as well," said Kramer. "We are really looking forward to seeing some changes and opening up again."

Dr. Cogbill said the vaccine is just one piece of opening up again and coming out of the pandemic. The other is the degree of community spread.

"If we have a vaccine but we still have a high degree of community spread, we won't be able to open up our facility to their loved ones and to the families." said Dr. Cogbill.

Kelly Kramer explained that because the community rate has been so high, over 10%, they haven't been able to open. She said in order to be able to open, they need to see the community rate be in the yellow, which means under 10% for two weeks in a row.

Kramer said La Crosse has been doing well so they are at the point where they are hoping to open up again after the holidays if the city remains in the yellow.

Dr. Cogbill stressed that it is still crucial for the community to stay vigilant with their sanitary procedures and mask wearing because the restrictions are dependent on community spread and guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. However, she is beginning to see a light at the end of the long tunnel.

"I am so excited because this is the beginning of the end to this horrible year and this horrible pandemic that we have had and we all hope that sooner rather than later we will be able to open up these facilities and let families come together again and loved ones come together again," said Dr. Cogbill.