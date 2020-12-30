Indian troops kill 3 in Kashmir; families deny militant ties

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir say government forces killed three suspected militants in a gunfight in the disputed region’s main city. But family members of the slain men alleged Wednesday they were killed in a staged gunbattle and contested that they were anti-India militants. The deaths come days after police in the Himalayan region charged an Indian army officer and two others with killing three laborers in a fake gunfight in July. Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan and both claim the mountain region in its entirety, fighting two wars over it.