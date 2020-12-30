Indonesia bans militant group Islamic Defenders Front

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has banned a militant Muslim group with a long record of vandalizing nightspots, hurling stones at Western embassies and attacking religious rivals. The security affairs minister told reporters that the Islamic Defenders Front had continued to carry out activities that violate order and security even though it was disbanded last year as a mass organization. The group, which wants Islamic Shariah law to apply to Indonesia’s 230 million Muslims, has gained significant influence through humanitarian and charity work. It was a key organizer of massive street protests in 2016 and 2017 against the Christian governor of Jakarta, who was subsequently imprisoned for blasphemy. Its leader turned himself in to authorities earlier this month on charges of violating virus restrictions.