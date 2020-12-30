La Crosse breaks out shovels and snow blowers

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The sounds of snow blower motors and shovels scraping sidewalks filled the morning air in La Crosse. An overnight drop of 2.8 inches was enough to start up the winter ritual of snow removal.

It didn't take long for most, as the powdery snow was quickly pushed or blown off sidewalks and driveways. For many, it was just another Wisconsin winter.

"It's not too bad," said city resident Cassie Johnson. "I don't mind really. I've always helped my mom shovel growing up."

There's not much snow predicted over the next week, with only a slight chance possible on Friday.

The city of La Crosse reminds residents that they have 24 hours from the end of a snowfall to remove snow and ice from their sidewalk and curb ramps.