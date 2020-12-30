Local residents help preserve 40 acres of land with Conservancy

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - Local residents have teamed up with the Mississippi Valley Conservancy to help protect and restore 40-acres of land.

Over the years, Tom and Sharon Sharratt have helped permanently preserve over 230 acres of land with the Conservancy, including the area known as Timber Coulee Tree Farm. The Sharratt's decided to continue their work in 2018 when land adjacent to the farm went on sale.

According to Tom Sharratt, the 40-acre parcel was like a puzzle piece discovered, as it fit perfectly with the couple's existing property and would help further protect the farm's natural beauty. The Sharratt's newly acquired land consists of roughly 15 acres of ridgetop cropland, five acres of grassland, and 20 acres of woodland.

While many would have jumped at the chance to build a house on this beautiful property, Tom and Sharon Sharratt instead sought to preserve the land by signing a voluntary conservation easement with the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.

The agreement limits any future subdivision, residential development, and mining. All other activities that could potentially disrupt the farming, native habitat, and wildlife that flourish there are also restricted.

This easement marks the Sharratt's third land protection project with the Conservancy, as the couple now owns a total of 271 acres of permanently protected land.

The Sharratts say the easement is just the beginning of their conservation work on the property. For starters, Tom hired a Sauk City forester to help kill black locusts, an invasive tree that had overtaken much of the wooded area on the land.

The couple then salvaged the dead trees to be sold as lumber and poles, offsetting a significant portion of the property's restoration costs. Knowing that many classes and athletic programs had been put on hold during the pandemic, the Sharratts enlisted the help of Westby Area High School students.

Students assisted the couple with a number of tasks, including cutting trees, sorting poles or logs for sale, and removing brush. Together, the group removed roughly 12 acres of black locust trees from the property.

This wasn't the first time the Sharratts had worked with students, as Tom previously taught high school for eleven years. In addition, the couple had also hosted many field trips at the tree farm in an effort to teach students about forestry and conservation.

As the couple continues their conservation work on the land, they plan to plant black walnut trees in some of the areas overtaken by the black locust trees, along with various walnut, oak, pine and chestnut trees throughout. Tom also intends to resume contour farming on the property's croplands.

The Sharratts’ land has recently been enrolled into Wisconsin’s Managed Forest Law program, as the property not only provides excellent habitat for deer and turkeys, but also protects water quality and trout populations in the watershed.

Carol Abrahamzon, Executive Director at the Conservancy, said the Sharratts are "conservation champions." Abrahamzon states their work with the Conservancy will help ensure the land continues to benefit future generations to come.

To learn more about conservation efforts, including programs, services, events, and volunteer opportunities, visit the Mississippi Valley Conservancy website.