Migrants from Bosnia camp kept in buses as relocation halted

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hundreds of migrants from a burned-out tent camp in northwestern Bosnia have spent the night in buses after an attempt to relocate them failed reflecting confusion in the Balkan country’s dealing with the crisis. Bosnian authorities moved on Tuesday to transfer the migrants from the much-criticized Lipa camp to an army barracks in central Bosnia but this was canceled after locals in the area organized protests to prevent the relocation. Bosnia has faced criticism from international officials and aid groups over its failure to handle the influx of thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in their countries.