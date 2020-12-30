Minnesota Update: 66 deaths, 2,019 new cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported Wednesday 66 more people in the state have died from COVID-19.

Forty-three of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 5,262 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The department said 3,394 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that another 2,019 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Seven people who tested positive were residents of Houston County. Fifteen were from Winona County. Fillmore County reported 17 new cases.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The department also reported approximately 26,000 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 5,527,037. MDH said approximately 2,961,242 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 413,107 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 31,968 health care workers MDH said. Health officials said 13,944 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 395,679 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 21,748 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,597 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.