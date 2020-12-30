New COVID-19 strain found in Colorado nursing home

COLORADO (WXOW)- The new strain of COVID-19 has officially reached a Colorado nursing home, according to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).

The AHCA and NCAL, which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country, announced that the new coronavirus strain originally found in Great Britain has reached the U.S.

The strain was first detected in an individual helping at a Colorado nursing home. President and CEO of the AHCA/NCAL Mark Parkinson said this new discovery shows the country's "fight against this virus is far from over."

Parkinson acknowledges that the arrival of this new strain comes amid record COVID numbers. Long term care facilities are currently facing the worst coronavirus outbreak since the spring, as nursing homes experience nearly 25,000 cases and 4,000 deaths per week.

Parkinson urges long term care residents and staff be prioritized for critical resources, especially distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines. "Given the asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread of the virus, coupled with the vulnerability of our populations, the vaccines will literally be a lifesaver for tens of thousands of long term care residents," said Parkinson.

In addition to vaccines, Parkinson believes long term care facilities must continue to have ongoing support with personal protective equipment (PPE), testing and staffing. While Parkinson reassured nursing homes the organization will continue to do everything it can to help protect residents and staff, he asserts the AHCA/NCAL needs "the full support of federal and state governments to win this war."