Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Olivia Gamoke had 20 points to lead Onalaska to a 72-51 win over Eau Claire North Wednesday.

Onalaska led by 6 at the half before blowing the game open in the second half.

It was the season opener for the Hilltoppers.

Molly Garrity chipped in 14 points as well.