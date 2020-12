GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have claimed veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle released Harrison on Monday after leaving the 32-year-old inactive for the Seahawks’ 20-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams a day earlier.

Harrison later said on social media that he was still interested in playing. Harrison played six games with the Seahawks this season.