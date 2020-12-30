Patients allowed one visitor under new Mayo Clinic rule

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Wisconsin announced Wednesday that patients in hospitals and clinics are allowed to have one visitor.

Under the new rule, which officially goes into effect on January 4, patients are permitted to choose one designated visitor for the duration of their hospital or clinical visit. Visitors must be 16 years or older and are only allowed to stay between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The new rule will apply to all Mayo Clinic Health locations in southwest Wisconsin, including La Crosse, Sparta, La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, Tomah, Arcadia, and Prairie du Chien. The Mayo Clinic Health facility in Caledonia is also set to implement the rule.

Before entering a care facility, all visitors will be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness or communicable infection. In addition, designated visitors will be required to wear a face mask. If individuals do not have a face covering, Mayo will provide one.

Chief of Nursing Operations and COVID-19 Incident Commander Jason Fratzke explained the hospitals decision, saying, "With local data showing COVID numbers stabilizing, and with vaccinations underway; we felt at this time to allow one visitor per patient."

In addition, Fratzke acknowledges that previous restrictions "have been difficult on our patients, their families, and our staff to enforce.”

Visiting policies for specific departments include:

Mayo Clinic Health System clinic locations: Each patient is allowed to have one designated visitor with them during normal business hours.

Obstetrical patients: One support person can remain throughout the hospital stay.

Emergency room: All those coming to the emergency room are allowed one designated visitor unless the patient or visitor presents with any symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 floors within the hospital: For the safety of patients diagnosed with and treated for COVID-19, these floors will continue to follow a no visitor policy.

Stephen and Barbara Slaggie Family Cancer and Blood Disorders Center: Patients are permitted to have one visitor. However, the chemotherapy treatment room will maintain a no visitor policy at this time.

These visitor restrictions remain in place until further notice. Mayo Clinic Health System said they'll continue to evaluate compassionate exceptions on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care, among other specific circumstances.

“We will monitor and make further adjustments as this pandemic continues. We encourage family members to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones via phone, text, social media or video chats,” said Fratzke.

Fratzke reminds community members that these new rules do not mean the pandemic is over, as the hospital will continue to protect the lives of patients and staff. "We ask everyone to continue taking the necessary steps to protect themselves and their loved ones so that we don’t see another spike of cases," said Fratzke.

Fratzke encourages individuals to take steps to stay healthy, including washing their hands, avoiding touching their face, maintaining proper social distancing, and practicing appropriate self-care.

In addition, the hospital also recommends community members have a personal care plan in place in if they are directly impacted by the virus.

Fratzke asserts Mayo is "committed to meet your needs throughout the current pandemic and beyond. Partner with us to stay safe, healthy and informed.”

For further information, including contact information, up-to-the-minute COVID-19 updates, what to do if you have symptoms, unrelated health care needs, or information on how visit someone in the hospital, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 website.

Updates can also be found on Mayo Clinic's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.