Pelosi says Iowa Republican in contested race will be seated

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Majority Democrats in the U.S. House say they intend to allow an Iowa Republican to take office while they review her opponent’s contest claiming the six-vote race was wrongly decided. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “yes” when asked at a news conference whether Mariannette Miller-Meeks will be sworn in with other members of the House on Sunday. Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said later that Democrats “intend to provisionally seat” Miller-Meeks pending a review of the challenge filed by her Democratic opponent. Rita Hart asked the House to investigate and overturn the state-certified results. The House Administration Committee is reviewing the matter.