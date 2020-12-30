Pischke Motors gives back to local organizations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Pischke Motors presented three checks to local organizations as a part of their holiday giving program.

New Horizons, The Parenting Place, and The Habitat For Humanity each received a donation.

"We are so grateful to the Pischke family and Pischke Motors for this amazing gift," said Executive Director of The Parenting Place, Jodi WiduchIt. "This will really position us well to be in a good spot to help families and child care providers no matter what comes our way in 21."

To make the donations possible, Pischke Motors donated $100 per car sold to each one of the three organizations.