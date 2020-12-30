Poage Park ice rink opens for the season!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- If you're looking for some winter family fun, Poage Park has officially opened for the season! Weather permitting, the rink's weekly hours will be:

Monday - Friday: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday and Non-School days: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

They will be closed Thursday, December 31st and Friday, January 1st for New Years' Eve and New Years' Day, but they will reopen for their weekend hours on Saturday, January 2nd.

Skate rentals and skate helpers are free for everyone, and they offer both figure skates and hockey skates. Masks will be required when inside the shelter for the safety of the community and staff.

For more details you can go to the City of La Crosse website or stay up to date on the La Crosse Parks and Rec Facebook page.