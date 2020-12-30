Report: Harsh winter can bring illness, death to Afghan kids

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A humanitarian aid organization says more than 300,000 children in war-ravaged Afghanistan face freezing winter conditions that can lead to illness and death without proper winter clothing and heating. The ongoing military conflict in Afghanistan has destroyed many homes and forced thousands of children to shelter in camps for the homeless. There they are at risk of not only hunger and disease, including COVD-19, but also death from freezing temperatures. Chris Nyamandi, Afghanistan country director for Save the Children, says Thursday that early snow in northern Afghanistan has impacted children particularly badly.