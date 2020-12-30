Sheriff says missing Iowa man may be in La Crosse

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa (WXOW) - A man missing from Cresco, IA since Christmas Eve has ties to the La Crosse area.

Devin James Antony, 28, was reportedly last seen December 24. The Howard County Sheriff, Richard Hollenbeck, tells News 19 he has family in La Crosse and may have traveled to the area.

Antony is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Cadillac CTS with front end damage and the Iowa license plate IVJ 612.

Anyone with information should call the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 563-547-3535.