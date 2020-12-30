Sparta restaurant damaged in fire

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The kitchen area of a Sparta restaurant is heavily damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Sparta Area Fire Chief Mike Arnold said the call came in just after 4 p.m. at the Great Wall Buffet at 516 West Wisconsin Street.

Flames were visible from the rear of the building when firefighters arrived according to Chief Arnold.

He said the fire spread from the kitchen area and moved into the roof of the building.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire out. Chief Arnold said they remained on the scene for another three hours checking on hot spots.

He said besides the damage to the kitchen area, the rest of the building had smoke and water damage.

The investigation into the fire continues on Wednesday according to Chief Arnold.

The busy four-lane street, which is a part of Highways 16 and 71, was closed for approximately 2.5 hours due to the fire. Traffic was detoured around the scene during that time.