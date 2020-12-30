Sparta restaurant fire still under investigation

Sparta, Wis. - (WXOW) - An investigation continues into the cause of a fire at a Sparta restaurant. Firefighters were called to the Great Wall buffet just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived, flames were visible from the rear of the building. According to officials, the fire started somewhere in the kitchen and spread into areas of the roof.

"The attack crew went in and fought the fire internally," said Fire Chief Mike Arnold. "We had the fire out in about 30 minutes."

Arnold added that the kitchen area was extensively damaged while the rest of the building suffered smoke and water damage. Once extinguished, the department stayed on site around 3 additional hours to check for any hot spots.

Additional assistance was provided by Sparta police, Monroe County Sheriff's office, the Fort McCoy fire department and Sparta ambulance.